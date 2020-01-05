Angul: Smruti Singh from Angul district made the state proud Saturday by earning a place in the ‘Grand Dish World’ Hall of Fame of MasterChef India Season-6.

MasterChef India, a popular cooking reality show being aired on national television, places eminent chefs on its Hall of Fame for preparing unique delicacies on the show. 26 years old Smruti earned the honor and recognition for preparing Odisha’s traditional ‘Kakara Pitha’.

Praising Smruti’s creativity in giving an amazing touch to the traditional sweet deep-fried cake, the judges – Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatia- were unanimous in their decision to place her in the ‘Grand Dish World’ which features some of the top chefs in the country.

Smruti’s mother Rita expressed her happiness over her daughter’s success and said, “This acknowledgment will serve as an inspiration for her to grow further.”

Smruti presently works in Bhubaneswar as an assistant general manager at Hotel Emerald.

PNN