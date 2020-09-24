Balasore: In a curious case, a snakebitten man was seen being treated with giant milkweed extracts at Baliapal community health centre (CHC) in Balasore district. The video of the incident went viral on social media Thursday.

According to the video, a staffer of the CHC performs the treatment using giant milkweed to cure the man in a critical condition. The staffer was later identified to be the sweeper of the CHC.

According to a source, a youth hailing from Kulahachada village under Baliapal block was bitten by a poisonous snake couple of days ago. The doctor on duty at Baliapal CHC had referred the snake-bitten youth to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital soon after attending the emergency case.

That said, why the sweeper applied giant milkweed extract — known to be a poisonous substance — on the man is yet to be known.

PNN