Kendrapara: The Snana Yatra schedule of Lord Baladevjew in Kendrapara was finalised by temple trust board here Friday.

Accordingly, the three deities — Lord Baladev, Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra — will be taken to Snana Mandap between 6am to 7am June 5.

After the Pahandi Bije of deities, Jaya Mangala Alati will be performed at 7.30am, Neeti Snana at 10am, Ballav Manohi at 12 noon, Mangala Arpan at 1pm, Gajabadan Besha at 1.30pm and Khechudi Dhupa at 2pm. Entry of deities to Anabasara abode will be conducted at 7pm, the temple administration said.

The sitting of Lord Baladevjew temple trust board was chaired by its president and Kendrapara sub-collector Jyotishankar Mohapatra.

PNN