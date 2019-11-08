Joda: In a mining area like Keonjhar, vegetable prices have skyrocketed. Traders have predicted that the rise will continue for a month with prices set to increase further.

With carrot being sold at Rs 80 per kg, beans at Rs 80 per kg, pointed gourd (parval) at Rs 80 per kg, Brinjal at Rs 60 per kg and tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg the vegetable prices are burning a hole in the pocket. Prices of drumstick have touched Rs 300 per kg and prices of almost all other vegetables have witnessed a rise between 30 to 50 per cent.

“While rising prices continue to be a matter of concern, the shopkeepers coming from villages continue to increase the prices of the vegetable as per other shopkeepers in metro cities,” said Puspanjali Behera, a buyer.

Furthermore, traders have also suggested that the prices will continue to remain high during the transition period till Margashir.

According to locals, increase in price during Kartik month is nothing new but this year the surge has been unprecedented and outrageous. The government should intervene and set a standard rate.

The price of onion has witnessed a rise between 30 to 50 per cent that gave rise to dissatisfaction among the consumers.

Horticulture officer of agricultural department, Joda block Prafulla Kumar Pradhan said, “The prices have increased mainly because of excessive rainfall that the state has received.”

The heavy rains have put an adverse effect on the crops leading to short supply of vegetables in the market.

PNN