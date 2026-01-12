Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who will soon be seen playing the character of Sandhya in her forthcoming crime suspense drama Cheekatilo, shed light on her character. Sobhita called playing Sandhya a “superb experience.”

Describing Sandhya in her own words, she said in a statement, “She’s a front-footed young woman who is an independent thinker, deeply committed to standing by her belief system no matter the resistance. Her choices are shaped by a unique stubbornness that has a history of its own.”

Sobhita added that playing a character rooted in the by-lanes of Hyderabad and other Telugu localities and coming from a cultural background like hers made the integration between the character and her own expression seamless and utterly enjoyable.

She shared, “Grateful for this wonderful experience and our exceptional cast and crew – everyone brought their heart to the set every single day. Being part of a Prime Original project is special in many ways.”

Looking back on her OTT journey from “Made in Heaven to Cheekatilo, she called the trajectory inspiring.

“From Made in Heaven to now Cheekatilo, it has been an intentional and inspiring journey— our shared growth, commitment towards entertaining storytelling, as well as the keenness to push the envelope each time, is a rare joy. Looking forward to the audience seeing a different side of me as Sandhya when the movie premieres exclusively on Prime Video January 23,” added Sobhita.

Set in Hyderabad, the show will share the tale of Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, who ends up coming face-to-face with some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city in her quest for truth.

Cheekatilo further stars Viswadev Rachakonda as the lead, along with Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in crucial roles.

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and backed by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd., the edge-of-the-seat thriller is slated to premiere from January 23 on Prime Video.