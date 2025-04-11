Bhubaneswar: Jalendra Mohalik, a social activist and environmentalist, has emphasised that even something as common as phone screen time can affect the climate. He pointed out that most teenagers and youth are constantly scrolling on their phones, and the data centers that store this digital information consume massive amounts of electricity. “Even something as simple as keeping our mailbox empty can help reduce energy usage and contribute to cooling the climate,” he said.

He urged everyone to take steps to reduce their carbon footprint. “If a person can control their consumption of food, clothing, and electronic gadgets, they can also be called climate warriors,” he added.

Mohalik has been actively working in the field of coastal resilience after receiving the Dharitri Climate Grant Award. He launched a padyatra campaign across six coastal districts, from Ganjam to Balasore, to connect with more than 1,000 organisations. However, the campaign faced challenges due to the scorching heat, and the initial target couldn’t be achieved.

Despite the setback, the team managed to connect directly with around 600 organisations during the campaign. Mohalik also engaged with approximately 1.5 lakh youths, spreading awareness about climate change and the need for urgent action.

“We aimed to reach as many people as possible to raise awareness about the alarming environmental situation,” Mohalik said. “With the help of the 1.5 lakh-strong community we’ve built, we are planning to plant 10 lakh trees, and the process will begin in May this year.”

He also acknowledged the ongoing support from Dharitri and Odisha POST, who are continuously helping in this environmental drive.