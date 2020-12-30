Cuttack: Social activist and tea seller Padma Shri D Prakash Rao’s health condition continues to be critical. He was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) Cuttack December 25 after being infected by COVID-19.

According to hospital sources, Rao has been undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Pulmonology department here and developed acute breathing complications Tuesday evening.

The noted social activist is still in the ICU and all necessary medical facilities are being provided to him by the hospital management as advised by the state government, Emergency Officer of the SCBMCH Dr Bhubananand Moharana informed Wednesday.

“At present, his condition is critical. All vital signs are stable. But, he is a known diabetes patient. His blood pressure level was earlier high as he used to be on constant medication for the last 15 years. A year and half ago, he had suffered a major stroke. So, definitely he is right now in the susceptible group,” Moharana said.

Notably, the 63-year-old Rao was conferred the coveted Padma Shri award on the occasion of Republic Day in 2019. The Government of India honoured him for his contribution towards boosting the value of education among orphans and slum children in Cuttack.

He was under the spotlight again a couple of years ago when PM Modi praised the noble samaritan in his radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’.

PNN