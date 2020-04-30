Bhubaneswar, April 30: Keeping in view the partial easing of lockdown norms, the Commissionerate Police (CP) Thursday issued a set of regulations to ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms at market places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The regulations have been issued under Section 28 (XII) of the Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007).

Earlier, the sate Home department had ordered the Commissioner to frame and issue regulations under Section 28 (1) (XII) of the Odisha Urban Police Act 2003 read with Section 96 (d) of the said Act for prevention of congregation of people at market places in violation of social distancing norms

As per the direction, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi Thursday framed the regulations to ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms.

As per the new regulations, a distance of 2 metres or 6 feet must be maintained between any two persons at the busy market areas.

The Commissionerate Police has instructed the shop owners and commercial establishments to put in place social distancing measures and ensure that their premises and their immediate vicinity remain crowd free.

The owners of shops and commercial establishments in the twin city have been instructed to follow the orders of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) regarding the reopening of a particular shop or a particular category of shops and also stick to the opening times decided by the respective civic bodies.

The Commissionerate Police has warned the owners of shops and other commercial establishments that they will be held responsible if social distancing norms are violated on their premises.

The shopkeepers have been told to inform the police or call 100 if a customer refuses to obey the norms.

The Commissionerate Police has made it mandatory that the owners of shops and commercial establishments, sales persons and employees will wear protective masks. The shop owners have been told not to allow any customer to enter their shops without wearing a mask.

All commercial establishments have been asked to provide sanitisers and soaps to their customers. Besides, they have been instructed to restrict the entry of customers chewing gutkha and tobacco into their shops.

The persons found violating the regulations will be fined with Rs 500 under Section 96 (d) of the OUP Act. The regulations will come into effect May 1 and remain in force for 60 days. Police personnel in the rank of assistant sub inspector (ASI) and above have been empowered to impose the fine on the violators.

Traders confused

Despite lockdown relaxations, traders in the Capital city here showed reluctance and fear owing to lack of clarity in the instructions issued by the BMC. Confusion prevailed among traders and shop owners with social media platforms flooded with queries on which establishments could be reopened. “Traders are still confused over reopening economic activities as the revised government decisions on relaxations and restrictions are not comprehensible for the common man. The officials are executing orders as per their whims and fancies, and as understood by them. Odisha government should direct authorities to simplify the relaxation norms,” said Sudhakar Panda, Chief of All Odisha Traders’ Association.