Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, OP

Bhubaneswar: Despite the alarming spike in coronavirus cases in the state, it seems people are yet to fully comprehend the importance of social distancing. This was evident Thursday when social distancing norms went for a toss, as denizens jostled at the fruit shops across all the city markets on the eve of the Sabitri Brata.

As of Thursday, the number of persons infected with the novel coronavirus touched 1,103 in the state. As per data made available by the state government, currently there are 753 active cases, while 343 patients recovered and seven succumbed to the disease.

The tally has been increasing rapidly and the disease is spreading to new districts as fresh cases come to fore every day. Nevertheless, the governments both at the Centre and state have cautiously eased the lockdown phase-wise to boost the economy.

Authorities have repeatedly urged the citizens to stay at home unless it is necessary to venture outdoors and strictly adhere to the social distancing norms to check the spread of the deadly virus. But, the requests seem have been fallen on deaf ears as, taking advantage of the relaxation in lockdown, people have been thronging to markets and hanging around in groups – often needlessly.

The fruit vendors and shops at Unit I market, Damana Square, Satsang Vihar and along the Janpath Road Thursday witnessed huge rush Thursday. Large crowds were also seen at cloth shops.

The decision of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to resume commercial activities has resulted in increased footfalls at various shops in the city. Citizens were seen pushing around while buying fruits, vegetables and sweetmeat shops. At places, the situation turned out of control and the police had to penalize many buyers for illegal parking and violating social distancing norms.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Anshuman Rath, the Zonal District Commissioner of BMC, admitted their failure in implementing the rules strictly. He said, “Our enforcement teams have been regularly addressing the public as well as the shop-keepers urging them to follow social distancing norms, wear masks and adhere to other norms related to the lockdown 4.0. They have taken strict actions against several commercial units for failing to comply with the norms. Thursday, our teams were engaged in similar practices but few listened to us.”