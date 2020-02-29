Berhampur: In a bid to impart training to students on art, culture, literature, Odia traditions, ancient philosophy and history of South Odisha, the state government has established South Odisha Cultural Research Centre (SOCRC) on the premises of Berhampur University.

The main objective of the research centre is to collect, preserve and promote study and research in the culture of South Odisha. The centre carries out research initiatives on language, dialect, Jagannath culture and performing art. It encourages publication of books, monographs and research papers on various subjects related to rich heritage of South Odisha and the state.

The research centre conducts extensive field studies and documentation of tribal culture, folklore and digitalization of palm-leaf manuscripts. Students in the centre are offered courses like traditional dance and folk music of South Odisha.

The centre has developed a folk and tribal museum and a palm-leaf museum. Tribal palm-leaf manuscripts (of 2015 types), various types of tribal jewelleries, artifacts, various types of ancient coins and books, old newspapers, manuscripts and books, journals and periodicals are collected by the research centre.

Palm-leaves with ‘Geet Govind’ inscribed on them are on display here for visitors and students. The books which are on the verge of extinction like Dasapoi, Chitrakabya, Kamasastra and books on various “Yogasans” are the main attractions of the research centre.

On the other hand, the research centre also presents various folk culture of Ganjam through dance, music and drama performed by the students of the research centre.

South Odisha Research Centre was the brainchild of Odia department professor Kunjabihiri Tripathi. He visualised the centre would be enriched with great traditions of Odisha.

He started collecting various manuscripts from various parts of Odisha. Professor Sitakanta Mohapatra and Sudarshan Acharya helped him in his work. After getting grant from UGC, the research centre was established by the Berhampur University October, 2014.

When contacted, head of the research centre Dr Deviprassan Patnaik said the centre has been established to analyze South Odisha’s rich art and cultural heritage.

“The centre had been praised by the NARC team. There are 2500 manuscripts, 50 hand-scripted palm leaf manuscripts and various jewellery items of more than 62 schedule tribes,” added Patnaik.