Mumbai: Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan tried his luck in films but could not succeed. Then he worked with Salman in few films and those did well because of Salman’s presence. Now Sohail is only producing films and is away from acting.

At the same time, he has been seen playing the role of a judge in some reality shows. Sohail was last seen in a cameo in his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s film Loveyatri (2018). Sohail celebrates his birthday December 20. On this occasion, let us know about his love story.

Born in 20 December 1970, Sohail started his career as a film producer and director making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar. He then directed both his brothers — Salman and Arbaaz — in the hit film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998).

Sohail fell in love with a girl named Seema Sachdev. The couple met each other in Mumbai which Seema came to be a successful Fashion Designer and met the Tubelight actor Sohail Khan. Both of them instantly fell in love with each other and started dating. Both wanted to get married as soon as possible but Seema’s family was not ready for this wedding.

This led Seema and Sohail to take a hasty decision. The day Sohail’s first film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was released, on the same day, Sohail and Seema eloped and got married in Arya Samaj before the Nikkah.

Post marriage, Sohail started an entertainment business with Seema. Seema became a fashion designer in leading TV shows and movies. Sussanne Roshan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor have a boutique named Bandra 190.

Currently, Seema and Sohail are happily married to each other and share a life full of joy and bliss. The couple is blessed with two sons — Nirvan and Yohan.