Bhubaneswar: Promising tennis youngster Sohini Mohanty won the girls’ doubles title Saturday at the AITA Super Series tournament in Hyderabad. In the final, Sohini and her partner Nainika Reddy of Maharashtra outclassed Sejal Gopal and Venella Reddy 6-1, 6-1. It was a top-notch performance with the winners completely dominating their rivals. Sohini and Nainika did not lose their service games even once. On the other hand they broke the serve of their opponents five times in the match to emerge comprehensive winners.

Earlier in the girls’ singles competition, Sohini lost in the semifinals. She is indeed a very promising player. However, in recent times her tennis has suffered due to the outbreak of Covid-19 with many tournaments across India getting cancelled.

A student of the Farhan Ali Tennis Academy, Sohini is very hard-working and had won a number of national age group tournaments before Covid-19 hit India. Sohini will be now hoping after her success in Hyderabad that she gets to play as many tournaments as possible.