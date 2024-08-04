Sonepur: Vigilance officials here apprehended the soil conservation overseer of Ulunda block in Subarnapur district while accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 from a farm pond beneficiary for preparing a muster roll at Patabhadi Chowk in Sonepur, Saturday. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of the accused overseer identified as Sudhanshu Sekhar Rana. The Vigilance department has registered a case (18/24) against Rana under Section 7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

According to an official press release, accused Rana was trapped by the Vigilance sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 from complainant Ramachandra Mahakur, a resident of Birasinghapur village under Ulunda block. The accused had demanded the amount from the beneficiary for facilitating the release of the final bill for the completion of excavation work under ‘farm pond’ scheme. Further investigation into the matter is under progress.