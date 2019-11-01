Mumbai: Hindi film industry actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has won the hearts of millions of fans with her stellar performances over the years.

Aishwarya, one of the most beautiful women in the world, is celebrating her 46th birthday today. She was born 1 November 1973 in Bangalore, Karnataka and has brought to life many brilliant characters on screen in her film career.

Besides hogging the headlines with her films, Ash also had a penchant for creating a media storm for her personal life as well. There are many stories related to Aishwarya’s life that many might still be unaware of. Today, on this special occasion, we are going to discuss some interesting stories related to Ash.

Aishwarya started getting modeling offers during her college days. She got her first offer from Camlin Pencils when she was in 9th grade. Ash was then seen in commercials such as Pepsi, Coke and Fuji. She won the title of Miss World in the year 1994. In this competition, she defeated 87 models. In 2014, she appeared as a chief guest in the competition. Ash started her film career with the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. She then appeared opposite Bobby Deol in the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya released in the same year. Aishwarya is also the only actress to advertise for both the competing brands Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

Aishwarya also specializes in dancing arts. She started learning classical dance at an early age. She also got a great chance to present her dance art in films like Umrao Jaan, Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar. Ash’s mother tongue is Tulu. But she also knows Hindi, English, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Tulu languages. Aishwarya has also been in news for her love affairs. Her love and breakup with superstar Salman Khan made several headlines back in the day. But Ash says that she never had a crush on anyone in her life.

5. Ash’s life has been very volatile. Today she is the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family and has a daughter named Aradhya.