Mayurbhanj: An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over family feud at Dova village under Badampahada police limits of Mayurbhanj district late Saturday night.

The accused has been identified as Jiten Nayak.

According to villagers, Jiten and his father had a heated argument over some issue. The situation turned ugly when Jiten attacked his father with a stick that led to the old man’s death on the spot.

On being informed by villagers, local police reached the spot and detained Jiten for further interrogation.

The officials also sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN