Post marriage, girls usually leave their parental house and spend the rest of their lives with their in-laws.

But there is also a corner in our country where after marriage, girls do not go to their in-laws. Instead, but only the son-in-law or (groom) stays at the girl’s house. Located in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, the name of this village is Hingulpur. Hingulpur is also known as the son-in-law’s village.

There was also a time when Hingulpur village was very much ahead in female feticide and dowry killing, but today the village has adopted a unique way to save its daughters. Decades ago, village elders decided to keep girls in their parental home after marriage. The Muslim community of the village has also adopted this method.

Hingulpur is not the only such village in India. There is one such village near Narsinghpur district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh where sons-in-law come to live. The village called Beetali is popularly known as the village of Jamayis

The reason for this weird tradition is that if the girls are married in faraway places, detail information about the groom’s family will not available. At times the marriage is fixed without knowing the grooms family properly, due to which both families face problems. In order to deal with this problem, the custom of settling the son-in-law with the daughter is practiced here.