Mumbai: Raj Kundra’s needs no introduction. Husband of Hindi film actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch team of Mumbai Police on charges of p*rnography.

At present, he will be kept in police custody for three days and then will be produced in the court. Let us tell have a look into the personal life and his journey from a common man to a billionaire.

Back in 2009, Raj Kundra got divorce from his first wife Kavita and then married Shilpa. Raj has done different types of business and he does not lag behind even in investments.

Born in London: Raj Kundra’s father was a resident of Ludhiana and shifted to London. Raj was born in London and brought up there. When his father went to London, he used to work as a bus conductor there and his mother used to work in a shop like this. Later his father started doing small business.

At the age of 18 years he moved to Dubai and started a business selling pashmina shawls and sold them to all major fashion houses in Britain and made his first millions. Kundra is involved with a charitable organisation called the Shilpa Shetty Foundation. His book titled, How Not to Make Money was published in 2013.

In 2007, he moved to Dubai and set up Essential General Trading LLC, a company dealing in precious metals, construction, mining and green renewable energy projects. He was also at that time involved in the financing and production of Hindi films.

In 2015, Kundra was among the promoters of online and television broadcast platform Best Deal TV, an Indian television home shopping channel capitalising on celebrity endorsements. His co-promoter was Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

How was the p*rn business going?

What is the relation between porn and their business? It is believed that Raj used to stream porn content live or non-live on some similar live streaming media app. Raj Kundra, who started business with pashmina shawls, has billions of rupees today. Other ventures included Satyug Gold, Super Fight League, and more recently Bastian Hospitality a famous restaurant chain in Mumbai.