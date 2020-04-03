New Delhi: Delhi Police has booked an alcoholic resident of Rajokri village on the charge of violating the lockdown following a complaint by his own son.

Sources in the Vasant Kunj (South) police station said that police received a call from a resident of Rajokri, situated near the Delhi-Haryana border, on Wednesday that his alcoholic father used to roam the village and made fun of the lockdown after getting drunk.

The complainant, said to be working in a private telecom company, said that though the family had warned his father many times about the danger to his life from coronavirus and the lockdown, he was not listening to them.

A police official said on the condition of anonymity that the man was taken into custody and booked under Section 188 (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was counselled on the lockdown and coronavirus prevention and later let off.

IANS