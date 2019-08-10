Mumbai: A video of Sonakshi Sinha knocking down Akshay Kumar from his chair while the actor was busy talking about their upcoming film is going viral on social media.

Well, we are referring to a video that was shared by Sonakshi Sinha on her Instagram profile. In the viral video, the actress chanced upon the opportunity and knocked Akshay over from his chair. What followed suit was a burst of laughter from their co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Nithya Menen.

The video which was originally shared by Sonakshi on her Instagram stories and later curated by several fan clubs on Instagram, is now viral. Check out the video here. Isn’t Akshay Kumar’s reaction priceless?

Besides Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha have earlier co-starred in films like Joker, Baby, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal releases August 15 and will clash with John Abraham’s Batla House at the box office.