Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has welcomed 2021 with an open heart while being grateful to the year gone by.

“Happy New Year everyone! Let’s be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us, and move on to 2021 with an open heart and the will to be better! Heres to coming out stronger! Lots of love,” she posted on Instagram along with her photo, in which she is surrounded by balloons.

She also took to Insta Stories to post videos of firecrackers and to wish everyone a happy new year. On December 31, she bid goodbye to 2020 with a photo where she gazes at a river.

Sonakshi will soon be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The war action film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. She also has Reema Kagti’s web series “Fallen” coming up.