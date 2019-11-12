Mumbai: Actress Sonali Bendre, who successfully beat cancer and her producer husband Goldie Behl are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary. The couple took a short break from their hectic schedules and went on a road trip to Atmantan Wellness Resort in Pune.

Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram handle and wrote that after her cancer diagnosis the “Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods – B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer).”

In the ‘Before Cancer’ time period, Sonali writes, “Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he’s changed. He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me… and now I’m turning the focus back on him.”

In her lengthy post, Sonali Bendre wrote that this time last year they were in New York, where Sonali was being treated for cancer. She concluded her appreciation post for Goldie Behl by saying, “I love you more than you could imagine… Thank you for being my pillar of strength in health and sickness… literally.”

Sonali’s friends including Hrithik Roshan, Bhavana Panday and Tahira Kashyap shared their best wishes. “Happy anniversary, guys! Love you,” wrote Hrithik while Tahira, who is also a cancer survivor like Sonali, said, “Awww… You both are goals.”

Sonali Bendre made her debut in 1994 and she has featured in films like Sarfarosh with Aamir Khan, Major Saab, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn and Duplicate opposite Shah Rukh Khan.