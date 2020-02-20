Mumbai: Actress Sonam K Ahuja has said that playing flight attendant ‘Neerja Bhanot’ in the 2016 biopic Neerja was challenging, but it was also a great honour to live the role on screen.

Neerja Bhanot died September 5, 1986 while saving 359 passengers on board Pan AM Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi. She was posthumously honoured with the ‘Ashok Chakra’, the highest peacetime gallantry award in India. She became the youngest recipient of the honour, at the age of 22. She was also honoured with several awards in the United States and Pakistan.

“Portraying a young girl from Bombay who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honour. As the movie completes its fourth anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young ‘Neerja Bhanot’,” tweeted Sonam.

“She was the true icon of bravery, strength, and sacrifice for our country. She continues to be an inspiration to everyone. #4YearsOfNeerja,” added Sonam.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the movie Neerja also features Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles.

The film turned out to be huge success in the box office and Sonam received a number of awards for portraying the role of ‘Neerja Bhanot’.

