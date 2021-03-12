Bhubaneswar: Among her siblings are actors Sonam Kapoor and Yashvardhan Kapoor. Her father is the legendary Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. However, even then Rhea Kapoor has stayed away from the arc lights. Not any more though. The latest bikini pictures of Rhea Kapoor have created a storm on various social media platforms.

Rhea was someone who used to be wary about being called ‘fat’. However, now it seems that she is ready to flaunt her body. Her latest picture in an olive bikini, while spending a vacation in the Maldives is a perfect example of how confident she has become regarding her body.

Rhea has posted her picture on Instagram. She captioned the post, “I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves can we? But we can try. Like Tina Fey says ‘If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares’?” Rhea has also said that comedian-actress Tina Fey has played a very influential role in her life.

The moment, Rhea posted the picture it went viral. Actor Jacqueline Fernandes was one of the first to comment. “Hottest bod I’ve seen in a while,” wrote Jacqueline. Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped a couple of red face emojis on her post.

Rhea is a self-confessed foodie and chef. She has stated time and again that she loves to eat and also loves experimenting with food. Two of her greatest fans are father Anil and friend Kareena Kapoor. Every now and then Rhea posts various pictures of the different types of food she tries out.

Other than her culinary skills, Rhea is also a fashion designer. She and Sonam have launched an apparel brand called ‘Rheson’. The brand was launched in 2017. Rhea has also co-produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding – movies where Sonam played the leading lady.