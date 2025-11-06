Mumbai: Actress Sonam Khan has opened up about a memorable moment from her early days in the film industry. She recalled her first-ever bikini shoot with Rishi Kapoor.

Khan, who shared screen space with the late superstar in the film Vijay, reflected on how nervous yet exciting the experience was, marking a significant milestone in her acting journey.

In her recent Instagram post, Sonam took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reflected on her very first day of shooting for Yash Chopra’s “Vijay.” She revealed that she was extremely nervous since it was her first time facing the camera and the scene required her to wear a bikini, which was filmed at Madh Island. Expressing gratitude, she credited Yash Chopra and Rishi Kapoor for making her feel comfortable and ensuring the shoot went smoothly.

Sonam also acknowledged that she might face trolling for sharing the reel but stated that she has no regrets. The actress explained that she took up the project to support her parents and felt proud of the courage she showed back then.

Sharing the video, Sonam Khan wrote, “Reflecting on my first day of shooting for Vijay…I was quite nervous. It was my first time facing the camera, and I was wearing a bikini for the scene, which was shot on Madh Island. Thankfully, everything went well, thanks to Yash ji and Rishi Kapoor Sir.”

“Maybe I will get trolled for sharing this reel or maybe not, but I don’t mind, as I was working to support my parents. I was indeed a very brave girl to do my first shoot, especially in a bikini. When I saw this reel today, I just patted myself on the back for being who I was then and who I am today, completely and unapologetically myself. Whether people judge me or not is their prerogative! My parents and the Almighty above know it all, and that is what I care about. #yashchopra #rishikapoor #sonamkhan #vijaymovie #throwbackthursdayy.”

The video features Sonam Khan looking stunning in a red bikini as she lies on the beach alongside Rishi Kapoor while filming a romantic scene. In the clip, Rishi’s character notices her heartbeat racing and asks her about it, to which Sonam charmingly responds, “It’s saying something, try to listen to what it’s saying.”

Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1988 action drama featured an ensemble star cast consisting of Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Sonam, and Anupam Kher.

