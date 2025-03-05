Sonepur: The historic Sonepur royal palace, a silent witness to the region’s rich history, is now on the verge of collapse due to neglect and lack of maintenance.

The palace’s grand domes and intricately designed walls are crumbling. Once a symbol of art, culture, and architectural brilliance, the structure is now deteriorating day by day. The palace, which no longer houses the royal family, has been overtaken by wild vegetation, and has become a refuge for reptiles.

In its prime, Sonepur was known for its administrative influence, education, and prestige. The palace holds invaluable records of the former princely state. Built with sturdy stonework along the banks of the Mahanadi River, it once stood as an architectural marvel. However, years of neglect have pushed it to the brink of complete ruin.

Locals and heritage enthusiasts are demanding its restoration before it is lost forever. They emphasise that the palace should be preserved as a historical landmark rather than left to decay. Amongst them, Sitaanshu Shekhar Mishra, president of the Subarnapur Sachetan Nagarik Sangha, has urged the government to take immediate steps to restore the palace. “If neglected further, the historical landmark will soon be lost, surviving only in memories and history books,” he said.

The period from August 8, 1902, to April 29, 1937 – under the rule of king Biramitrodaya – is regarded as the golden era of Sonepur’s princely rule. During his reign in 1905, the Sonepur state transitioned from Central Provinces to the Bengal-administered Orissa Division.

Biramitrodaya established the Sonepur Trust Fund in 1925 for the development of the state. His court played a crucial role in promoting the Odia language and literature, publishing hundreds of books in Sanskrit, Odia, Bengali, and English. With his support, in 1919, the University of Calcutta introduced an Odia MA course. He also established the “Sonepur Chair” in both the Odia department at the University of Calcutta and the English department at Ravenshaw College, contributing significantly to the spread of higher education in Odisha.

To further educational development, he founded Maharaja High School in 1913, and established several Sanskrit schools, providing free food and lodging for students. He also played a key role in publishing books on revenue law and land regulations.

The last ruler, Sudhanshu Bhushan Singh Deo, governed a vast territory from this palace until 1948.

However, the majestic structure is now partially in ruins. Its rooftop terraces once offered breathtaking views of the Mahanadi River, where the royal family would gather. Inside the palace, there were halls such as Badal Mahal, an armoury, a treasury, a courtroom, and a revenue office. The queen’s residences, Anantapur and Uwas, were known for their intricate craftsmanship.

Now, the palace stands as a crumbling reminder of a bygone era. Locals and office bearers of social organisations said if neglected further, the historical landmark will soon be lost, surviving only in memories and history books.

