Sonepur: A couple and their son were brutally murdered at Silati village under Binika block in Sonepur district Wednesday night. Their bodies were recovered Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bulu Bhoi (65), his wife Baidhei Bhoi (55) and their son Shiba Bhoi (25).

Sources said, the villagers spotted Shiba’s body lying at the entrance of Bulu’s house. They immediately informed the police who reached the spot to find the dead bodies lying inside the house. The bodies wore injury marks.

The police are yet to establish the exact as to why the trio was murdered, local residents suspect past enmity as the prime reason behind the crime.

The police has launched a probe. They said the post mortem report will provide them a lead to further their investigation.

Meanwhile, the incident has sent shockwaves across the region. The locals have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits of the heinous crime.

PNN