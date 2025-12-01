Sonepur: Celebrated weaver Prafulla Meher has created an exceptional wall hanging featuring all 700 verses of Bhagavad Gita’s 18 chapters, woven entirely in fine Ikat (Bandha) technique. The work will be unveiled Monday to mark ‘Gita Jayanti’.

Meher, 63, a passionate weaver of Gokarneswarpada in Sonepur, produced the textile using intricately dyed and bound threads to form miniature Sanskrit lettering. The hanging measures 14.5 metre in length and 30 inch in width.

The project, completed Sunday, took more than four-and-a-half years and the support of 27 weavers. The ‘bandha’ tying alone consumed nearly three-and-a-half years, with eight artisans assisting initially and 12 more later. Dyeing the thread required two weavers working for four months, while untying the ‘bandha’ knots took another six months. Three weavers manned two looms to complete the final weaving in three months.

Meher said he drew inspiration from his late father, Anantarama, a devoted follower of Bhagavad Gita. “This was a labour of love and discipline. It demanded immense patience, but my father’s devotion encouraged me throughout,” he said.

Born into a weaving family in Biramaharajpur region of the district, Meher showed an interest in ‘bandha’ art since childhood. After completing his studies, he joined the state’s Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department. During his service, he showcased his talent and received the National Merit Certificate in 1992.