Chennai: The lyric video of the ‘Mother Song’, the second single from actor Ajith Kumar’s eagerly awaited upcoming film ‘Valimai’, has garnered a whopping 113,000 likes on YouTube, within a matter of just 30 minutes of being released Sunday.

The song, which has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been rendered by Sid Sriram.

The video received over 283,000 views in about half an hour of its release.

The emotional number, which celebrates mothers, underlines the significance a mother holds in the life of a child.

The film, directed by H. Vinoth, is among the most expected films of next year. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the film has Nirav Shah as its cinematographer and Kadhir as its art director.