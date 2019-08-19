New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Monday asked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party’s state in-charge P.L. Punia to focus on the bye-polls in two assembly constituencies and membership drive in the state.

According to party leaders, Gandhi’s advice came during the meeting of these two leaders with her at her residence here.

The party leaders said that meeting of Baghel, Punia and Chhattisgarh state Congress president Mohan Makram lasted for over 45 minutes.

A senior party leader told IANS that “Sonia Gandhi has asked the leaders to focus on the two seats going to the bye-polls in the state and to focus on the membership drive of the party.”

Baghel later told reporters: “The meeting with Soniaji was nice. She has given us the task of working for the people of the state.”