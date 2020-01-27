New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party leaders to ‘aggressively’ raise the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to corner the government in the Budget Session beginning January 31.

Sonia Gandhi gave the directions to top Congress leaders during a meeting at her residence Monday to discuss the party’s strategy for the session.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh were present during the meeting.

“The party will fight against theCAA and raise the economic downturn and other issues concerning the common man,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters after the meeting. “We will fight for the Constitution and will also fight against the CAA,” added Chowdhury.

The Congress intends to go aggressive on the issue of CAA, NRC and NPR and corner the government amid countrywide protests over these issues.

The Congress and other opposition parties will also meet soon to plan a joint opposition strategy ahead of the Parliament session.

PTI