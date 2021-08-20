New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a virtual meeting Friday with the leaders of 19 political parties. Among them were chief ministers of some Opposition-ruled states. The meeting was called by Sonia Gandhi as an effort to boost Opposition unity and evolve a common strategy against the BJP-led NDA government.

Among those who participated in the meeting were NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin.

The meeting was part of the Congress leadership’s efforts to unite various Opposition parties on key issues before India, including the upcoming Assembly elections in some states. Sonia Gandhi talked at length about the importance of an united opposition.

Among the parties who took part in the meeting were TMC, NCP, DMK, Shiv Sena, JMM, CPI, CPI(M), NC, RJD, AIUDF, VCK, Loktantrik Janata Dal, JD(S), RLD, RSP, Kerala Congress (Mani), PDP and IUML. However, leaders of AAP, BSP and SP were not present at the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as it took place on the 77th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi.

