New Delhi: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex Monday against the Election Commission’s voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

Ahead of the day’s proceedings in Parliament, top Opposition MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Sagarika Ghose, DMK’s Kanimozhi and A Raja, besides others, raised slogans and protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

There was a huge banner in front of them which read ‘SIR- Attack on Democracy’ as they lined up on and near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the fifth consecutive day.

With ‘Stop SIR’ placards in hand, several MPs of the Opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Left parties, participated in the protest and raised slogans.

Later in a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “In Parliament, the INDIA bloc will continue to raise the voice for the rights of the people. Implementing SIR across the country to systematically deprive weaker sections of their voting rights will not be tolerated!

संसद में INDIA गठबंधन जनता के अधिकारों की आवाज़ उठाता रहेगा। पूरे देश में SIR लागू करवाकर कमज़ोर वर्गों से एक साज़िश के तहत उनका वोटिंग का अधिकार छीनना बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा ! लोकतंत्र और संविधान पर हम RSS-BJP की मनुवादी मानसिकता हावी नहीं होने देंगे। pic.twitter.com/EkMZifVslK — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 28, 2025

“We will not allow the RSS-BJP’s Manuwadi mentality to dominate democracy and the Constitution.”

Gandhi said he joined his INDIA bloc colleagues in the Parliament premises to protest against the SIR in Bihar.

“SIR is a dangerous conspiracy to steal votes. It is a direct attack on democracy and the Constitution. We will continue to raise our voice until it is stopped,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

The Opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC’s exercise was aimed at “disenfranchising voters” in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

On Friday, several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, held an unusual protest in the Parliament House complex against the voter roll revision in Bihar by tearing posters with ‘SIR’ written on them and putting them in a ‘disposal bin’.

They had also staged a protest march in the complex, demanding the rollback as well as a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

PTI