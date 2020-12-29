Mumbai: Actress Sonnalli Seygall has joined the cast of Sunny Leone-starrer Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sharing photos with Sunny and Vikram on Instagram, Sonnalli posted: “So excited to be part of #Anamika with @sunnyleone and directed by @vikrampbhatt.”

Anamika is an action series, which will have 10 episodes. The web series is being shot in Mumbai.

“Sonnalli joining the cast is going to be a very interesting thing for the web series. She plays a very crucial part in Anamika. We have already started shooting her schedule,” said Vikram.

“She is going to be a trained assassin who is hired to kill Sunny,” he revealed about Sonnalli’s character.