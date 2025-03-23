Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam has reacted to a photo shared by Daboo Malik featuring his son Amaal Malik, amidst ongoing tensions within the Malik family.

The image, which surfaced on social media, has drawn attention due to the reported fallout between Amaal and other family members. Sonu Nigam, who is close to the Malik family, addressed the situation publicly, shedding light on the dynamics and his thoughts on the matter. Reacting to an image featuring Amaal and Daboo, Nigam commented, “Everything was fine, everything is fine, everything will be fine.”

March 23, Daboo Malik took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with his son, Amaal. In the image, Amaal could be seen planting a kiss on his father’s cheek, while Daboo smiles, clearly cherishing the tender moment. Both father and son were dressed in matching white outfits. Daboo accompanied the sweet photo with a simple yet heartfelt caption, writing, “I love you.”

Daboo’s post comes after Amaal Malik recently opened up about being diagnosed with clinical depression. In a heartfelt post, which he later deleted, he shared the emotional struggles he’s been facing, expressing how he feels his family’s actions have contributed to the rift between him and his brother, fellow musician Armaan Malik. Amaal’s candid note shed light on the personal challenges he has been grappling with.

Revealing that he had cut ties with his family, Amaal had written, “The actions of my parents have been the reason we, as brothers, have grown so distant from each other. Over the past many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can, and I believe I’m unshakable.”

“From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength.”

However, Amaal later removed the post and asked the media not to harass his family.

IANS