New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order. It had dismissed Sonu Sood’s appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Sood’s petition stated that his application for conversion has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.

The petition also said that the high court order dated January 13, 2021 has been passed without considering the provisions of Section 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 and his application for conversion of residential premises into a residential hotel was submitted in 2018 before the department concerned.

The plea contended that their application for conversion, which has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to MCZMA, be directed to be decided by authorities concerned. “The petitioners have already stopped the work of internal renovation which require no permission as per the provisions of Section 43 of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, therefore, the respondents may kindly be restrained from demolition of the renovation work already done in the building,” the plea filed by Sood and his wife said.

Sood further stated that if the application of the petitioners for conversion is approved, the financial loss due to demolition will not be recovered in any manner and would cause miscarriage of justice to the petitioners.

The Bombay High Court, while dismissing the actor’s appeal and application, said, ‘Law helps only those who are diligent’.

Sood’s lawyer had sought a time of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year, and requested the high court to direct the civic body to not initiate demolition action. The high court, however, refused and said the actor had ample opportunity in the past and if required, he could approach the civic body.