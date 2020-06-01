Mumbai: A Twitter user is fed up of quarantining with her husband for more than two months. Taking to her social media handle, the woman requested actor Sonu Sood to transport either her husband out of the house or her to her mother’s house.

I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa😂 What say? https://t.co/XbYNFWWflK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2020

“@SonuSood I am staying with my husband from Janta Curfew to lock down 4. Can u either send him or send me to my mother’s house, as I can’t stay with him any more,” she tweeted to the actor.

But, it is Sonu’s witty response that is winning hearts. Replying to the woman, Sonu wrote “I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa. What say?” he replied.

Sonu, who has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants to travel back to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, is being hailed as a real-life hero by people from all walks of life. From being asked for help to get to a liquor store and a parlour, he has also received some hilarious requests from fans.

Meanwhile, a pregnant migrant woman has named her child ‘Sonu Sood’, after he helped her reach her village.