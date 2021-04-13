Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood needs no introduction. He has been helping the needy and migrant workers since lockdown was imposed in India to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Also Sonu Sood has been helpful to all those who approached him via the social media.

However, Sonu is not just a philanthropist if one may call him so. He is also fond of cooking and likes to experiment with food. Recently, Sonu has shared a picture of him making a dosa on the sets. He has uploaded the picture on his Instagram account to inform people about his ‘hidden talent’.

Sonu did not just make the dish like a true foodie but also entertained his ‘Insta fam’ with funny anecdotes. While sharing the video 47-year-old wrote it is ‘dosa time’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The actor-producer also said that if someone wants to be an actor, he or she should learn to make their own food. Sonu also joked how the makers of his upcoming venture invited him to the sets on his off-days only to prepare dosa and he is seen serving dosa in a very stylish way with coconut chutney.

Farah Khan, a close friend of Sonu Sood, has also commented on his post. She wrote, ‘Aaja ghar phir’.

Even netizens were impressed by the actor’s skills and they flooded the comment section. One user said, “You are an inspiration,” while another commented, ‘Amazing’.

On professional front, Sonu was recently seen in the Punjabi music video ‘Pagal Nahi Hona’ with singer Sunanda Sharma. He will next be seen in the upcoming film Kisaan that has been directed by E Niwas.