Mumbai: Since the death of Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue of nepotism has been buzzing in every corridor of the Hindi film industry. Amid this, veteran actor Aditya Pancholi’s son and actor Sooraj Pancholi remains in the top trending.

Several posts about Sooraj are becoming viral, claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian and Sooraj Pancholi were in a relationship which only Sushant knew.

Disha was pregnant with Sooraj’s child but did not want to pursue their relationship. Sushant and Disha had a good friendship, so they talked to Sooraj about this. There was a lot of debate between the two. Many such posts are becoming viral on social media, although it is too early to say anything on this.

Related Story: https://www.orissapost.com/shocking-was-sushant-singh-rajputs-ex-manager-disha-salian-pregnant-with-sooraj-pancholis-child/

With this, the issue of nepotism was once again on social media. At the same time, many people have demanded a CBI inquiry in the case. Explain that for the last few days in the Sushant case, actor Shekhar Suman has been continuously demanding a CBI inquiry. However, there are reports that Sushant’s family does not like Shekhar Suman’s attitude.

Significantly, Disha Salian committed suicide a week before the death of Sushant. Disha had jumped from the 14th floor of a building. During interrogation, a close friend had revealed that Disha was in depression for the last few days.

In Sushant’s case, it is being told that Mumbai police has received a forensic report of the actor’s mobile and the concern of the fans has increased further in this report. According to reports, Sushant had searched his name ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’ on Google around 10:15 am before committing suicide. It is being claimed that Sushant had also read some news articles and reports related to him.