Bhubaneswar: The state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department Tuesday released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for running of the mental health hostels, short stay homes, orphanages, child care homes amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The department disseminated the new norms among all the Collectors and other officials directing all such institutions to take special care of their inmates and follow the SOP so as to reduce the chances of spread of the disease.

The SOP said that entry of any new inmate must be done with Covid-19 testing besides mandatory thermal screening during entry.

“Upon arrival, the new inmates will undergo Covid test which will be facilitated by the district control room in coordination with the district Mental Health Team. Facility staff shall ensure that the entrance has mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions. Maintaining physical distance of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and exit inside the hostel/homes as far as feasible,” the norms said.

“Only asymptomatic staff and students/inmates shall be allowed. All staffers and students are allowed entry only if they are using face cover/masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn all the times inside the hostels/homes. An isolation room must be earmarked in every hostel/home for isolation of suspected cases,” it added.

It also talked about several restrictions for the inmates admitted to such institutions. They have been allowed to venture out for a maximum of 15 minutes in a week in case of important work.

“Rooms are allotted with proper spacing to ensure social distancing. At any point of time, there should not be more than two students/inmates in a room. Students are expected to maintain social distance. Crowding of students/inmates (more than two) in the hostel room is not permitted,” the norms said.

It also added, “No visitor shall be allowed to the centres/homes. In case of emergencies, visitors may meet at a waiting room/space. Before allowing visitors, thermal screening, use of mask and sanitization be ensured to meet any inmate at the dedicated place.”

The department has also asked the authorities to introduce a coupon system for mess services and training for the mess staff regarding Covid appropriate behaviour.