Bhograi: Police arrested a sorcerer couple for allegedly torturing a boy and putting him to smoke to ‘exorcise ghost’ in Bhograi area of Balasore Thursday.

The sorcerer couple was identified as Ajay Roul (55) and his wife Kamala Roul(45). They were produced in court in Jaleswar.

Police said, the couple had fled to Mahanpur in Midnapore district in West Bengal before police came to the spot.

Their bail pleas were rejected by the court and they were sent to jail.

A 10-year-old boy of Ranigada village was not keeping well. His parents took him to the sorcerer couple to cure him of his illness. However, the sorcerer couple said the boy was possessed and needs to be exorcised.

The sorcerer couple took the boy to a roadside and beat him black and blue with a stick. Later, the couple lit a fire and then gave the boy smoke.

Someone recorded the scene and made it viral on social and electronic media.

Kamarda police took quick action and rushed to the spot.

When the sorcerer couple came to know about the arrival of police, they fled the spot.

Police rescued the body in critical condition while his parents admitted him to a private nursing home.