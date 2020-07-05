Mahakalpada: A sorcerer who was hired by a villager to rectify his bad planetary effects eventually ended up being beaten up severely by the villagers. The incident was reported from Kharinasi village under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district.

According to a source, Biswanath Mandal from Kharinasi village under Jambu marine police limits had a prolonged enmity with his neighbour Manoranjan Mandal over some issues.

Believing whatever mental sufferings he had been undergoing was owing to his bad planetary position, he employed a sorcerer named Balai Ghadei from Paradip area to conduct some specific ‘graha shanti’ rituals aimed at fixing planetary effects.

While the tantric was performing the rituals at Biswanath’s house Saturday night, his neighbour Manoranjan got a sense of it. He let the entire village know about the rituals following which the villagers assembled in front of Biswanath’s house and later nabbed sorcerer Ghadai, tied his hands and took him out of the house along with all puja articles.

They also informed the police about the total.

While Biswanath’s family members are not coming out of their house fearing wrath of villagers, the cops were yet to reach the village at the time of filing this report.

PNN