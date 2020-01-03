Champua: Electrification under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana or ‘Saubhagya’ seems to have floundered in some rural pockets under tribal-dominated Champua block in Keonjhar owing to apathy of the energy department and the distribution company.

Notably, this scheme was launched September 25, 2017, aimed at providing free electricity connections to all households (both APL and poor families) in rural areas and poor families in urban areas while Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) was designated as its nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme.

The scheme also mandates the installation of solar photovoltaic (SPV) based standalone system for un-electrified households located in remote and inaccessible villages/habitations, where grid extension is not feasible or cost-effective.

Reports said, electrification has been left halfway in Hudisahi and Samasahi in Jamudalak panchayat, where most of the residents are ST category.

Even several other remote villages in the block are inaccessible to electricity while people have to live through hardships sans lighting.

Three months ago, utility poles and transformers were installed in the two villages. But the connection has not been provided to the BPL families till date.

Jamudalak panchayat is located in a forested part and elephants menace has been routine. After sunset, people have to remain indoors.

“If we had lighting facilities, we would not be suffering the elephant menace. Darkness is a curse for us,” villagers lamented.

Locals said, they had been repeatedly demanding electricity to their villages and had taken up the issue with the Collector November 25, 2019.

Following the complaint, Nesco authorities were jolted awake and assured that electricity connection will be provided within seven to 10 days.

“But four months have passed, but no step was taken to supply electricity to households.” The villagers fumed.

Upset over apathy of the Nesco, the villagers along with sarpanch Ramesh Munda met Sub-Collector Pratap Pritimay and handed him a complaint.

The Sub-Collector said that the Nesco has been directed to look into the issue and take immediate step to supply power connection to the BPL people.