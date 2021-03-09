Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Soumendra Priyadarshi took charge Tuesday as the new Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police.

Prior to his appointment as the commissioner, Priryadarshi, a 1995 batch IPS officer, was serving as ADGP, Crime Branch. His predecessor senior IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi, who is a 1990 batch IPS officer, has been transferred as the CMD of the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd. Sarangi was appointed as the Commissioner of Police in August 2019.

Informing that his first priority will be to bring the increasing criminal activities in the twin-city under control, Priyadarshi told Orissa POST that he would try his level best to perform his duty with utmost sincerity and honesty. “The government has given huge responsibility showing immense faith in me.”

Notably, Sarangi has replaced 1988 batch IPS officer M Akhay who currently holds the post of CMD, OPH&WC. Akhya has been posted as the DG of Home Guard & Fire Services. This post had been lying vacant since Satyajit Mohanty took voluntary retirement to join as the chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

