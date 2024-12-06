Bhubaneswar: Prominent youth climate advocate from Odisha, Soumya Ranjan Biswal, will attend the International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference (IMCRC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from December 10-12 this year.

The IMCRC, organised by the ‘Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi’ under the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, will bring together over 468 specialists and 96 speakers from 82 countries. The conference will focus on bridging gap between science and mangrove restoration, promoting global best practices, and engaging communities in conservation efforts. For over 12 years, Soumya, the managing trustee of Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan (OPSA) Trust, has been a key figure in popularising mangrove ecosystem conservation across the state. As one of the six United Nations India Yuwaah Advocates (2022-24), he has been working tirelessly to achieve SDG2030 goals.

For over a decade, Biswal has been at the forefront of mangrove conservation in Odisha, a region signifi cantly affected by climate change. He has worked ceaselessly with vulnerable mangrove-user communities along the Devi River Mouth and across the state’s tsunami-prone coastal districts, including Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Ganjam, to restore and conserve existing natural mangroves. Through various educational and public outreach initiatives, and collaborations with local fishermen, women, youth, students, intellectuals and politicians, Biswal has led a growing movement for mangrove protection and turning this cause into a grassroots movement that continues to grow across Odisha. Biswal’s inclusion in the international mangrove conference marks a significant milestone in his mission to globally advocate for the restoration of mangrove ecosystems.