Cape Town: South Africa were all out for 210 on the second day of the series-deciding third Test against India here Wednesday.

South Africa, who reached 176 for seven at tea, added 34 at the loss of three wickets during the final session of the day.

Keegan Petersen, who scored 72 off 166 balls, was the top scorer for the home side.

Jasprit Bumrah (5/42) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, while Mohammad Shami (2/39), Shardul Thakur (1/37) and Umesh Yadav (2/64) also played their part in wrapping up the South African innings.

Resuming from 17/1, South Africa lost four wickets in the post-lunch session and two in the morning session.

South Africa trail India by 13 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 223 all out in 77.3 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73).

South Africa 1st innings: 210 all out in 76.3 overs (K Petersen 72; J Bumrah 5/42, Mohammad Shami 2/39).

PTI