Bhubaneswar: South African company Eveready has shown interest in setting up wind turbines in select districts of Odisha.

The company made a detailed presentation during a high-level meeting on renewable energy held Tuesday, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo.

Singh Deo highlighted India’s four-decade experience in wind energy and underlined the strategic importance of integrating wind and solar power to ensure grid stability.

“Odisha, with its long coastline and barren hilltops, is well-positioned to expand its renewable energy footprint,” he said.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the Energy portfolio, said Odisha is actively working toward achieving its renewable energy targets for both wind and solar power by utilising its natural resources, including a long coastline and barren hilltops.

Discussions revolved around the production potential, challenges, and actionable strategies to scale up wind energy generation in line with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

According to sources, the aim is to achieve 50 per cent of the country’s installed electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

Senior officials from the Energy Department, GRIDCO, Agriculture, Irrigation, and Water Resources participated in the meeting, including Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev and GRIDCO MD Satyapriya Rath.

PNN