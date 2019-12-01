Kathmandu: Defending champions India will face Pakistan in the summit clash of the men’s volleyball competition in the South Asian Games after their respective wins in the semifinals here Sunday.

India defeated Sri Lanka 27-25 25-19 21-25 25-21 in a hard-fought match while Pakistan beat Bangladesh 25-15 25-21 26-24 in the other semifinal.

The final will be played Tuesday.

India are also the defending champions in the women’s event and they face hosts Nepal in the summit clash Tuesday.

The Indian women’s team had defeated Maldives while Nepal had beaten Sri Lanka in the semifinals.

PTI