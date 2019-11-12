Hyderabad: South actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. With back to back superhit movies, the bubbly actress has established herself as the leading actress.

She has the credit of working with all the A-list actors in a short span of time. Rashmika shot to fame with her debut Kannada movie Kirik Party and she made her place in Telugu cinema with the success of her debut movie Chalo backed with Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam.

The actress is a fitness freak and her recent video will confirm it. The stunning diva recently shared her backflip video on Instagram story and she has nailed it effortlessly.

She often keeps posting her gym videos and gives her fans massive workout goals.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has quite a few films in the kitty. The young actress, who was last seen in Dear Comrade, will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru. She will also be seen in the upcoming film, Bheeshma opposite Nithiin. The film is directed by Venky Kudumula of Chalo fame. The romantic drama is all set to hit the screens next year February 21.

Rashmika made her debut as an actress in Kannada cinema and became a popular heroine. She was engaged to the Kannada star Rakshit Shetty but later called off the engagement. The actress then went on to become one of the most promising actresses of Tollywood. She was recently seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade.