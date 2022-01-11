Jeypore: The biggest National Flag of south Odisha has been unfurled at Jeypore in Koraput district. Now, visitors in Jeypore will witness a breathtaking view of a massive Tricolour fluttering atop a tall flag mast at the main traffic square in this town.

The flag was installed and hoisted Sunday by the Koraput district administration. The flag measuring 20 feet in length and 30 feet in width is waving atop a 110-foot high flag pole.

The special occasion of flag hoisting was followed by the National Anthem as per the protocol. The entire place soon reverberated with the patriotic chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jay’.

The event was attended by many distinguished personalities including Koraput district Collector Abdaal M Akhtar, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and others.

“The biggest National Flag in south Odisha has been unfurled at the traffic square in Jeypore town Sunday. I am thankful to Jeypore MLA and the Chairman of State Seed Corporation and, of course, the Jeypore residents who supported us whole heartedly,” said Koraput district Collector Abdaal M Akhtar.

Reports said that the massive Tricolour and its pole were manufactured at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. While Rs 25 lakh was sanctioned from MLA-LAD fund, the rest Rs 15 lakh was arranged from different sources.

“If anyone who laid down his life for the sake of the motherland while fighting against the British Raj for the first time, he was none other than Koraput district’s undisputed tribal leader Sahid Laxman Nayak. Strongly influenced by his principles and thoughts, I had decided to install a National Flag in Jeypore town. Subsequently I discussed with all those concerned and today the flag was unfurled,” said Congress leader Bahinipati.

Meanwhile, jubilant residents of Jeypore welcomed the move.