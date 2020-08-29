New Delhi: Southern star Samantha Akkineni has dismissed pregnancy rumours with a joke, saying she has been pregnant since 2017.

On Saturday, the actress treated her fans to an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, where she spoke about the forthcoming web series, “The Family Man 2”, and also addressed pregnancy rumours.

When a fan wrote, “You are pregnant”, she replied: “I’m pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn’t want to come out I think.”

Talking about her digital debut series “The Family Man 2”, the actress said: “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series. Oh my god! It is so kicka**!”

Samantha also shared the “special” thing she shares with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. She told fans: “My tattoo means – create your own reality. Chay and I got this together. It is really special for both of us.”

The actress is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

She will next be seen in “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.